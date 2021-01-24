Advertisement

Cooking with Will: Corn Chips and Queso

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Corn Chips and Queso:

Queso:

8oz monterey jack cheese

8oz white cheddar

8oz american cheese

1 can green peppers

1tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic powder (optional)

½ tsp. Salt

1-2 12oz cans evaporated milk

  1. Grate the cheese
  2. Combine all of the ingredients except for one on the cans of evaporated milk in a 2 pt. Croc pot.
  3. Cook on low for 2-4 hours stirring every 30 minutes until the cheese has fully melted, adding more milk if it looks too dry.
  4. Set crockpot to warm and serve

Microwave instructions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a microwave safe bowl
  2. Microwave on 50% power in 2 minute bursts for 6-10 minutes or until the cheese is almost melted, stirring in between each burst
  3. Start using 1 minutes bursts at 50% until the cheese has fully melted, stirring each time

Note: I’ve been told this is a very sharp queso for some people, if you want to cut down on the sharp flavor use a more mild cheddar cheese.

Corn chips:

10 corn tortillas

½ oil

1tsp salt

1tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

  1. Quarter the stack of tortillias
  2. Toss in the oil, salt and pepper
  3. Bake at 450 for 10-15 minutes

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block...
TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries

Latest News

Cooking with Will
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Corn Chips and Queso
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this easy-to-prepare breakfast dish on the...
Chef Albert’s Easy Egg Bake
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this easy-to-prepare breakfast dish on the...
Chef Albert's Easy Egg Bake
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased his taken on Salmon on the WCTV set.
Chef Albert’s take on Salmon