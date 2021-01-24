Cooking with Will: Corn Chips and Queso
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Corn Chips and Queso:
Queso:
8oz monterey jack cheese
8oz white cheddar
8oz american cheese
1 can green peppers
1tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp garlic powder (optional)
½ tsp. Salt
1-2 12oz cans evaporated milk
- Grate the cheese
- Combine all of the ingredients except for one on the cans of evaporated milk in a 2 pt. Croc pot.
- Cook on low for 2-4 hours stirring every 30 minutes until the cheese has fully melted, adding more milk if it looks too dry.
- Set crockpot to warm and serve
Microwave instructions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a microwave safe bowl
- Microwave on 50% power in 2 minute bursts for 6-10 minutes or until the cheese is almost melted, stirring in between each burst
- Start using 1 minutes bursts at 50% until the cheese has fully melted, stirring each time
Note: I’ve been told this is a very sharp queso for some people, if you want to cut down on the sharp flavor use a more mild cheddar cheese.
Corn chips:
10 corn tortillas
½ oil
1tsp salt
1tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
- Quarter the stack of tortillias
- Toss in the oil, salt and pepper
- Bake at 450 for 10-15 minutes
