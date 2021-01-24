Cooking with Will: Corn Chips and Queso

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Corn Chips and Queso:

Queso:

8oz monterey jack cheese

8oz white cheddar

8oz american cheese

1 can green peppers

1tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic powder (optional)

½ tsp. Salt

1-2 12oz cans evaporated milk

Grate the cheese Combine all of the ingredients except for one on the cans of evaporated milk in a 2 pt. Croc pot. Cook on low for 2-4 hours stirring every 30 minutes until the cheese has fully melted, adding more milk if it looks too dry. Set crockpot to warm and serve

Microwave instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a microwave safe bowl Microwave on 50% power in 2 minute bursts for 6-10 minutes or until the cheese is almost melted, stirring in between each burst Start using 1 minutes bursts at 50% until the cheese has fully melted, stirring each time

Note: I’ve been told this is a very sharp queso for some people, if you want to cut down on the sharp flavor use a more mild cheddar cheese.

Corn chips:

10 corn tortillas

½ oil

1tsp salt

1tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

Quarter the stack of tortillias Toss in the oil, salt and pepper Bake at 450 for 10-15 minutes

