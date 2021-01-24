Elberta and Hernando Drive residents react to police stand-off in community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a major police presence on Elberta Drive in Tallahassee Saturday morning as the Tallahassee Police Department worked to handle a barricade situation, something neighborhood residents say they’re not use to seeing.

According to TPD, they responded to a shooting call at the 1500 block of Eberta drive shortly after 9:30 am Saturday morning, where they found an adult male victim with non-life threatening injuries.

After learning that the suspect showed violence, could possibly still be armed and had barricaded himself in a nearby home, TPD brought in their Tactical Apprehension and Control team to help secure the situation and negotiate with the suspect.

Nearby neighbors told WCTV that the rise in violence is worrisome and they’re concerned about letting their kids play outside.

“This is how I feel, young people please stay at home, stop this violence, stop this violence, stop it. We didn’t have this going on in our neighborhood and I’m scared for my grandkids not my kids and I’m a grandmother of 15 and I’m raising 10,” explained resident Betty Savage.

Shortly after bringing in their TAC team, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without any further issues.

Neighbors on and around Elberta Drive said that the suspect was a known trouble-maker and that they feel a little safer knowing he is now in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact their Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.