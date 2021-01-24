Advertisement

Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days actually means about 67 million Americans should be protected from COVID-19 during that time.

Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said the president’s goal refers to 100 million shots, not people. Current vaccines require two shots.

Fauci maintained that goal could be difficult to meet even though the U.S. recently has been able to administer shots to about a million people a day. He explained that it will be harder to reach people once shots are given outside hospital and nursing home settings.

Fauci also told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he supports a national commission to understand some of the problems in coordinating a COVID-19 response on the state and local level because states shouldn’t just be told, “You’re on your own.”

Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, called the 100 million shots in 100 days “a very bold and ambitious goal.” He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it won’t stop the administration from aiming higher if doable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block...
TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries

Latest News

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Saturday, around 7:15 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a residence in Madison...
Florida Highway Patrol: 1 man dead in Madison County, cause of death still under investigation
Mentor for the Kids team up with Second Harvest for a food drive at FAMU DRS
Mentor For The Kids partnered with Second Harvest for a food drive in Tallahassee.
Mentor for the Kids team up with Second Harvest for a food drive at FAMU DRS