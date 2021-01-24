Advertisement

FCSO arrests 1 man following shooting in Apalachicola

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s says it made an arrest following a shooting in Saturday morning in Apalachicola.

21-year-old Carza Harvey was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted first degree murder, shooting into a occupied conveyance and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.

Saturday, around 11: 20 a.m., FCSO received a car from a woman who said that a Harvey had shot at her while she was in her vehicle.

The Apalachicola Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Carrabelle Police Department found the vehicle and confirmed that it had been shot.

The departments recovered spent casings from a .380 caliber at the scene on 16th Street in Apalachicola.

Deputies were familiar with Carza Harvey and found him at his home in Carrabelle.

Upon consent to search, the possible .380 caliber weapon used was found.

When interviewed, Harvey confessed, and a subsequent check of the weapon revealed that it was reported stolen out of Lee County.

Harvey was booked at the Franklin County Jail.

