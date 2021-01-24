FDOH: Leon County tops 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the Florida Department of Health Sunday update to their COVID-19 dashboard, it was reported that Leon County has now seen a total of 25,160 positive case of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

24,365 residents and 795 non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Leon County.

In Leon County, 209 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The county has also seen 498 hospitalizations due to the virus.

The median age of those who have tested positive is 25.

Men account for 11,238 of those with the virus while women account for 13,795 of those with the virus.

