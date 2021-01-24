Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol: 1 man dead in Madison County, cause of death still under investigation

Saturday, around 7:15 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a residence in Madison...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, around 7:15 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a residence in Madison County to find a man that was unresponsive while riding his dirt bike.

He was pronounced dead on scene by by Madison County paramedics.

The cause of death is still under active investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

