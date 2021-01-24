FSU MoFA to hold 3-part guest lecture series, will feature discussions on arts and the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts has announced that it will hold a 3-part guest lecture series focusing on speakers “who utilize diverse approaches to their creative practice and lead discussions that are vital to the arts and the community.”

The series, which is being held in partnership with the FSU Department of Art and the Museum and the FSU Department of Art History’s Cultural Heritage Studies program, will feature artists and speakers “who work across different media,” according to the release.

MoFA’s assistant curator and director of galleries, Meredith Lynn, said, “Earlonne Woods, Nigel Poor, Hank Willis Thomas and Wendy Red Star have all illuminated historic and structural inequalities and shaped our ongoing conversations about the impacts of mass incarceration, colonialism and institutional racism. Our students are currently contending with these issues in their lives and in our classrooms, and it is our hope that these programs will inform and uplift the vital work happening in our community.”

All events will be held virtually and are free and open to the public.

The series’ schedule is as follows:

Feb. 4, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: A Conversation with Nigel Poor & Earlonne Woods from Ear Hustle — Registration is open now.

Feb. 18, 6 p.m.7:30 p.m.: Artist Talk: Hank Willis Thomas — General registration opens on Feb. 4.

March 11, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Wendy Red Star in Conversation with Jordan Amirkhani — General registration opens on Feb. 25.

“The arts help us to understand our collective past and to engage collaboratively, creatively, and critically with the issues of our time,” added Director of MoFA, Preston McLane, director of MoFA. “MoFA is here for you, and we are eager for you to join the conversation.”

