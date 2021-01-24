FSU to offer new online master’s program in social and sustainable enterprises

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship has announced that the school will soon be offering a new online major in the Master of Science program.

Come fall semester, the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship will offer a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship, Social and Sustainable Enterprises program.

The new program, which is completed solely online, will focus on teaching graduate students about sustainable practices and good corporate governance.

As an interdisciplinary program, it will incorporate courses from several other departments, including earth, ocean and atmospheric science, and feature an experiential curriculum.

The college is also hoping to add a doctoral program to its degree offerings in the future.

