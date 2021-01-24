Advertisement

FSU to offer new online master’s program in social and sustainable enterprises

The Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship has announced that the...
The Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship has announced that the school will soon be offering a new online major in the Master of Science program.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship has announced that the school will soon be offering a new online major in the Master of Science program.

Come fall semester, the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship will offer a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship, Social and Sustainable Enterprises program.

The new program, which is completed solely online, will focus on teaching graduate students about sustainable practices and good corporate governance.

As an interdisciplinary program, it will incorporate courses from several other departments, including earth, ocean and atmospheric science, and feature an experiential curriculum.

The college is also hoping to add a doctoral program to its degree offerings in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block...
TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries

Latest News

The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene at an active home fire on Lamar Street in...
Valdosta Fire Department on scene at home fire on Lamar Street
After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
After 22 years, a local business closes its doors, thanking Tallahassee for support
Saturday, around 7:15 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a residence in Madison...
Florida Highway Patrol: 1 man dead in Madison County, cause of death still under investigation
Mentor for the Kids team up with Second Harvest for a food drive at FAMU DRS