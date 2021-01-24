Advertisement

Local health experts encouraging women to get screenings for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Health experts say regular cancer screenings are taking a major hit in the wake of the pandemic.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Health experts say regular cancer screenings are taking a major hit in the wake of the pandemic.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors say regular screenings can be life saving.

“These screenings are a game changer for our patients, that’s why it’s so important to have it done, and i think that’s why there’s a whole month that focuses around it,” said Dr. Rachel Eisenberg of Planned Parenthood.

Eisenberg is a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood.

She said that 93 percent of cervical cancer cases could have been prevented, but still, many are missing their regular screenings.

Eisenberg said that of the 12,000 annual cases of cervical cancer, more than half of those affected haven’t been screened.

“A lot of patients are also reluctant to come in for their pap and screenings for the fear of contracting COVID-19, and they keep putting them off. I think it’s definitely something that we need to bring to the forefront to try and get patients back in,” Eisenberg added.

Health experts say they’re seeing a more than 90 percent drop in screenings since the pandemic began, which is why January, dubbed Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, is so important..

Doctors say that everyone, regardless of symptoms or family history, should be screened.

