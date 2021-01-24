Mentor for the Kids team up with Second Harvest for a food drive at FAMU DRS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mentor for the Kids and the Second Harvest of the Big Bend partnered up at FAMU DRS to give free food and groceries to almost 300 families Saturday.

The program, based out of Jacksonville, has Tallahassee ties and they wanted to be able to give back to the Southside community with so many struggling with food insecurities during the pandemic.

Mentor for the Kids CEO, James Coleman, said he hopes initiatives like these will rub off on others.

“With people being so skeptical and so cynical about society and people being an example but I chose to be a guy that wanted to come out and show people that you can give people a hand up and it takes absolutely nothing for you but a few hours to volunteer and make you feel good about yourself,” explained Coleman.

Coleman says he plans to have more events in his hometown of Tallahassee to help grow a community that raised him.

