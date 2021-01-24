Advertisement

Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller catches a 39-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers'...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller catches a 39-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis.(Morry Gash | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team. With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

They were helped by a strange decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining and down by five points. On fourth-and-goal, he elected to kick a field goal. Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4).

The Bucs (14-5) will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race

Latest News

The Florida State Seminoles celebrate their win over Louisville. 01/18/21
FSU looking every bit as good as last year after dominant win over Clemson
The Westover Patriots boys defeated the Cairo Syrupmakers, 70-24, Friday night at Westover High...
Cairo boys fall big at Westover, 70-24
The Thomasville Bulldogs boys basketball team defeated the Cook Hornets, 60-40, Friday night at...
Thomasville boys notch eighth-straight win with 60-40 victory over Cook
Trojans again to search for head football coach after Daniels leaves for South Florida
Trojans again to search for head football coach after Daniels leaves for South Florida