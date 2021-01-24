Advertisement

Tallahassee police department investigate shooting on Osceola Street

By Gabrielle Bolden
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Osceola Street.

According to police two men have been injured from the shooting.

Investigators with TPD are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

