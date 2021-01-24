Wakulla County Schools: 47 students, 1 employee in quarantine

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In their daily COVID-19 update, Wakulla County Schools reported that 47 students are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

3 students have also tested positive for the virus, with 1 from Wakulla High School, 1 from Wakulla Middle School and 1 from Medart Elementary.

No WCS employees have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

1 WCS employee is currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

