Wakulla County Schools: 47 students, 1 employee in quarantine
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In their daily COVID-19 update, Wakulla County Schools reported that 47 students are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
3 students have also tested positive for the virus, with 1 from Wakulla High School, 1 from Wakulla Middle School and 1 from Medart Elementary.
No WCS employees have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
1 WCS employee is currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.