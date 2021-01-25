Advertisement

2-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Apalachee Parkway crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a three-car crash on Apalachee Parkway around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an SUV was pulling out of the Dollar General on US 27 when the car with the 2-year-old inside hit the SUV’s driver side. Soon after, another car hit their car from behind.

The driver in the SUV, the 2-year-old and the driver of the car the child was in were all taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Troopers say the driver and the 2-year-old weren’t wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

FHP is actively investigating this crash.

