African Americans underrepresented in Leon County’s vaccine numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local politicians and faith-based leaders are sounding the alarm about what they call a lack of equity in vaccine distribution; Leon County’s vaccination numbers show that the African American community is underrepresented in the number of vaccinated persons.

The City and County governments are both set to discuss a COVID-19 communications strategy at meetings this week.

Out of the more than 25,000 vaccines administered in Leon County, just over 2,000 have gone to African Americans. That’s only about 8%, and local leaders say it’s a problem.

Mayor John Dailey is one of the leaders voicing concerns.

“I certainly appreciate everyone that is working hard to vaccinate our population,” said Dailey. “But the bottom line is, the black community represents 30% of our population, but only 8% of the vaccines that have been given out. That’s a concerning trend for me.”

The faith-based community is also getting involved in the vaccination push.

“The government cannot do this by itself,” said Reverend R.B. Holmes, the Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Holmes says his church is planning to purchase a mobile medical unit to bring the vaccine to communities in need.

He’s also created a group of community ambassadors to act as trusted voices about the vaccine.

“Who are saying, I’ve taken the vaccine, I’m going to take it again. We encourage you to take it. Because we cannot continue to allow people to die because of this virus,” said Holmes.

Leon County and the City of Tallahassee will hear updates on communications strategies this week; both are working with Sachs Media Group to survey residents about hesitation in taking the vaccine.

Holmes emphasizes the vaccine is a gift of life.

“Talk to your doctors. Believe the scientists. Pray mightily, but you cannot live the way we’re living,” said Holmes.

He is also a member of a statewide task force; he says that group is preparing to submit recommendations by the end of the month, identifying more than 40 new vaccination sites across the state.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.