Baseball America gives Seminoles Top 10 preseason ranking

The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles baseball team finds themselves in the top 10 of a preseason poll, coming in at #9 in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25, released on Monday.

BA’s poll is the highest preseason ranking for the Seminoles of the major polls. FSU opens the season as the #21 team in the nation according to Perfect Game and are seen as the #24 team in the land by D1Baseball.com.

FSU is one of seven ACC teams ranked by BA to open the year, along with Virginia (#5), Louisville (#7), Miami (#11), Duke (#16), North Carolina State (#17), and Georgia Tech (#22).

As has been the trend in just about every major preseason poll, the University of Florida comes in as the nation’s best team. UCLA, Texas Tech, Mississippi and the Cavaliers round out BA’s top five.

Also representing the Sunshine State in BA’s poll is UCF, who comes in at #24.

You can see Baseball America’s full Preseason Top 25 by clicking here.

