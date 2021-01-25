CFO Jimmy Patronis proposes relocating 2021 Olympics to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s chief financial officer is requesting the International Olympic Committee move the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan, to Florida.

CFO Jimmy Patronis sent a letter asking the committee to consider his request on Monday, Jan. 25.

“Recent media reports have stated that leaders in Japan have ‘privately’ concluded that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place,” Patronis writes in the letter, released by his office.

In the letter, Patronis points to Florida’s track record of allowing sports to take place during the pandemic, including UFC events in Jacksonville and the NBA’s playoff bubble in Orlando. He also writes that the state’s international tourist destinations, like Disney parks, have “been open and operating safely in Florida for some time.”

“Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort,” Patronis wrote.

The pitch to bring the Olympics to Florida also highlighted the state’s vaccine distribution.

“Governor DeSantis has partnered with the private sector to rapidly distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations,” the letter says. “Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn’t just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities.”

You can read the full text of Patronis’ letter to the International Olympic Committee below:

January 25, 2021

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President

Château de Vidy

Case Postale 356

1001 Lausanne

Switzerland

Dear President Bach,

I am writing to you as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the State of Florida. As a member of the Florida Cabinet, I sit on the Enterprise Florida Inc. Board of Directors, which is our state’s business development unit. Today, I am writing to encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida.

With media reports of leaders in Japan “privately” concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State. I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done.

Prior to the pandemic, Florida was welcoming 900 people per day to our state, and in the past few years overtook the State of New York for total population. When most of the major states were shutting down their economies, we were fortunate enough to have a Governor that recognized the important balance of fighting the virus with keeping the economy open. Moreover, Governor DeSantis has partnered with the private sector to rapidly distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations. Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn’t just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities.

The State of Florida has successfully allowed sports to take place during the pandemic. When most states shut down their sporting events, the city of Jacksonville hosted the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the UFC) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) setup the “bubble” to hold games in Orlando. Moreover, during football season the National Football League (NFL) and college teams were able to compete on Florida soil. Additionally, our international tourist destinations, like Disney parks have been open and operating safely in Florida for some time. In fact, Disney serves as an incredible model for how to run a complex organization in the midst of COVID-19.

As a tourism state, Florida welcomed 131 million tourists in 2019. Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort. Florida has 20 commercial airports, 31 urban transit systems, 12 major universities that have existing sporting facilities – and we have world- renowned health care facilities in each of our regions. I think most importantly, however, we have a state with leaders who are willing to get this done.

Although I write to you in a professional capacity, I should also add that I am a father of two boys who love sports, and the idea of cancelling the Olympics when there have been so many athletes who have worked so hard for this opportunity is a tough pill to swallow. I’ve always believed that sports and competition makes our world a better place, and these athletes demonstrate to children around the world that when you work hard, and put your mind to something, anything is possible.

Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done. Please contact my office at 850-413-4900 to schedule a meeting.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.