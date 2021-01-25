Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The clouds weren’t going anywhere Monday morning, but temperatures ranged between 10 to 20 degrees above average for late January. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s in most locations for Monday’s high temperature with a mostly cloudy sky and a very low chance of a stray shower.

A cold front and accompanying low pressure system at the surface that was over the Midwest Monday morning will move eastward into the Deep South, but the cold front will stall to the north of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will get into the 70s with a morning low in the 60s. Rain chances Tuesday will be at least 50%.

A second storm system will move into the region with a more potent trough of low pressure aloft. That deeper trough will help push that cold front through the viewing area and bring another good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

The cold front will pass the viewing area Wednesday night, and usher in colder temperatures, drier weather, and more sunshine. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 40s with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. The morning low Friday will be near 36 inland with a high in the 60s. We could see more clouds Saturday, but much more Sunday as another storm system approaches from the west.

