Clinch County suspicious hanging death officially ruled a suicide

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLINCH COUNTY Ga. (WCTV) - A suspicious hanging death at a Homerville motel in Dec. 2020 has officially been ruled a suicide, according to the Homerville Police Department.

HPD says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s autopsy on Omari Bryant showed his death was a suicide. HPD received the autopsy results on Jan. 19, 2021.

During the investigation, HPD interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video around the motel and other relevant evidence, according to the department.

Bryant was found hanging from a rope around his neck at the front building of the Southern Pines Inn on Lakeview Drive on Dec. 5, 2020. The community was outraged after a photo of Bryant’s body went viral on social media.

WCTV has decided not to show that photo, since it is graphic in nature.

