Florida Rep. Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Representative Jason Shoaf tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page.

Because of the positive test result, Shoaf says he will attend committee meetings virtually this week.

“I’m feeling fine. We have a lot of work to do for our state, and I plan to return to meeting in person as soon as it is safe to do so,” the Facebook post says.

Shoaf represents District 7, covering Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, Franklin, and Wakulla counties and part of Leon County.

