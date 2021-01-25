Florida State re-enters AP Top 25 after sweeping week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After spending two weeks on the outside looking in, the Florida State men’s basketball team has re-entered the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings, coming in this week at #16.

FSU won two games last week, a 78-65 win at Louisville on Monday and Saturday’s 80-61 victory over Clemson.

The Seminoles are one of four teams in the ACC ranked, joining Virginia (#8), Virginia Tech (#20) and Louisville (#25).

FSU is once again the only team from the state of Florida ranked, although the Florida Gators did receive 37 votes in this week’s poll.

The top three of Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remain unchanged from last week, while Michigan, who is currently on a two-week COVID-19 hiatus, and Texas, round out the top five.

You can see this week’s full AP Top 25 by clicking here.

