’It shows me that it’s possible’: Local art business inspires kids to be creative again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee art group is looking to give back to young artists as they expand their business during the pandemic.

They’re doing so by bringing in young artists to help them reach others in the community.

The Canvas Project is a shoe and accessory customization company based out of Tallahassee.

After gaining steam by making one of a kind items for athletes and influencers, they are now giving back to the community to help other artists achieve their dreams.

“Mixed in with the work we were actually doing, we would take the time to go to local schools and after school programs and basically work with students and kind of talk about are and entrepreneurship,” said The Canvas Project founder Jimmy Sherwood.

Little did Sherwood know, there was at least one student in those visits that he was able to reach.

“They put out a job opportunity for an internship, and I said on my resume it was a really good meeting and everything went well,” said The Canvas Project’s John Griffith.

Griffith initially started as an intern but now works for canvas full-time as Chief of Operating and Design. He helps them expand on social media and virtually helps other kids in the arts.

“It’s been amazing because now we’re starting to see people saying ‘OK, how can we contribute to making this bigger and get back on a larger scale,’” explained Sherwood.

The team donates art kits to kids with each purchase, an initiative that really stands out to Griffith.

“It was kinda the meaning behind the brand that really made me know that it was something that was for me,” said Griffith.

Sherwood says that Griffith has given more to the company than he could ever know.

“The fact that John was one of the students that was sitting in the classroom listening to us and now I’m asking him for advice on certain things,” shared Sherwood.

The business told the youth they can be successful as an artist in this world, too.

“I mean it just kind of shows me and is still continuing to show me that it’s possible,” says Griffith.

The Canvas Project says they’re in the process of hiring more local artists and plan to have more giveaways and fundraisers to help get arts kits to youth in the community. You can find them on Instagram or their website.

