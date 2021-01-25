Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: January 25, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had an unusually warm and windy day throughout most of our area, with temperatures in the mid-70s, except a bit cooler near the coast.

Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with some areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog, and lows only in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will see the first of two systems bring us some rain, and will be mostly cloudy and warm, in the mid-to-upper-70s, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday will see a better chance of showers and still a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, with a morning low in the mid-60s, then an afternoon high in the mid-70s.

A strong cold front will bring much chillier temperatures on Thursday, with a morning low in the mid-40s but an afternoon high only in the mid-50s, even with sunshine.

By Friday and Saturday, morning lows will drop into the mid-30s and we’ll see afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-60s.

Another system will bring a chance of showers and milder temperatures on Sunday and next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.