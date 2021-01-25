Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: January 25, 2021

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had an unusually warm and windy day throughout most of our area, with temperatures in the mid-70s, except a bit cooler near the coast.

Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with some areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog, and lows only in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will see the first of two systems bring us some rain, and will be mostly cloudy and warm, in the mid-to-upper-70s, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday will see a better chance of showers and still a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, with a morning low in the mid-60s, then an afternoon high in the mid-70s.

A strong cold front will bring much chillier temperatures on Thursday, with a morning low in the mid-40s but an afternoon high only in the mid-50s, even with sunshine.

By Friday and Saturday, morning lows will drop into the mid-30s and we’ll see afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-60s.

Another system will bring a chance of showers and milder temperatures on Sunday and next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

Clouds and warm temperatures started the work week, but when will winter return? Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 25
Clouds and warm temperatures started the work week, but when will winter return? Meteorologist...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 25
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your Sunday, January 24th evening forecast.
Hannah’s Sunday, January 24th evening update
Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your Sunday, January 24th evening forecast.
Hannah's Sunday, January 24th evening update