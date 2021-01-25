Advertisement

Tallahassee man accused of threats against Florida Capitol protesters to remain behind bars

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A federal judge has ordered a Tallahassee man accused of violent threats against protesters at the Florida Capitol to remain behind bars until his trial.

Federal Magistrate Michael Frank ruled Monday that Daniel Baker is a flight risk and “poses a serious risk of danger to the community, including a risk of violence.”

The order comes days after Baker appeared in court via video link from the Federal Detention Center in Tallahassee.

Baker’s attorney had argued the alleged threats were the product of “heated political dialogue” and there was not sufficient cause for his arrest. Several friends appeared in court on his behalf. One told the judge that Baker was a loose cannon who was speaking in “hyperbole” when he posted a flyer to Facebook.

Court records show the flyer was titled “A Call to Arms January 20th!”

It said “Help protect your community from terrorists. We WILL protect capitol RESIDENTS and CIVILIANS from armed racist mobs WITH EVERY CALIBER AVAILABLE.”

The judge ruled the messages Baker posted to social media in the days leading up to Inauguration Day “contain true threats that are not protected by the First Amendment.”

The judge’s order says at the time of his arrest, Baker owned two firearms, recently bought a .22 caliber rifle and was trying to buy more firearms, including an AK-47.

He said Baker’s previous travels to Iraq and Syria to join the YPG — which he described as a “Marxist terrorist organization” — and a lack of substantial ties or work history in Tallahassee also constitute a flight risk.

“The fact that the Defendant made threats of violence—and was attempting to recruit others to commit acts of violence—indicates that he poses a danger to the community,” Judge Michael Frank wrote in his 17-page order. “This court finds that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the Defendant’s appearance as required or the safety of the community or another person. Accordingly, Defendant shall be detained pending trial.”

You can view the court documents connected to this case below or at this link.

