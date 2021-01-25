Advertisement

University of Florida researchers study transmission of COVID-19 within households, children more likely to spread

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several researchers at the University of Florida took part in a study based in Wuhan, China focusing on transmission of COVID-19 in households.

Dr. Yang Yang, Associate Professor of Biostatistics at UF, advised the analysis plan for the study.

He said the study’s biggest finding is that children are less likely to get infected, but once infected, they’re more likely than adults to spread it to family members. Yang said this is largely in part because of inevitable close contact within a household.

“Children tend to be in contact with parents in a closer fashion. For example, if a child is sick the parents have to take care of the sick child so close physical contact is inevitable,” said Yang.

Since COVID-19 vaccines have not been tested on children, Yang said the next step would be to prioritize vaccinating people in close contact with children like parents, caregivers and school teachers.

“Their immune systems are much less well developed so this brings up the importance of prioritizing caregivers and school teachers so this age group is not infected,” said Yang. “Infants are more susceptible than toddlers so we can’t overlook the possibility of your baby getting infected.”

While infants are more susceptible to getting the virus than older children, they are less likely to experience severe clinical outcomes compared to older adults, according to the study.

The study also found symptomatic individuals are more infectious during their incubation period, which is why regular testing is so important. Practicing good hygiene within the household is another recommended course of action to prevent transmission.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

Florida Representative Jason Shoaf tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, according...
Florida Rep. Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee man accused of threats against Florida Capitol protesters to remain behind bars
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
CFO Jimmy Patronis proposes relocating 2021 Olympics to Florida
Both Nino Franklin (left) and True Jones (right) were taken to Lowndes County Jail.
Valdosta police arrest two after shooting incident
’It shows me that it’s possible’: Local art business inspires kids to be creative again