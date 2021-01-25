Valdosta police arrest two after shooting incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight on Jan. 20, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Jo Ree Street to investigate a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Officers heard loud arguing coming from inside an apartment and found Nino Franklin and True Jones arguing. The investigation revealed that Jones and a friend came to the location to get some of Jones’ belongings that she had left at the location after moving out, according to VPD.

During this incident, Franklin shot at the victim with a firearm, VPD said, then broke the victim’s windshield.

Officers collected evidence and a handgun.

Franklin was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass damage to property.

Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass damage to property.

Both Franklin and Jones were taken to Lowndes County Jail.

“We are grateful this incident did not lead to anyone being seriously injured. The officers did a great job quickly responding and diffusing this incident,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns

