Beaver rescued from Tallahassee stormwater treatment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beaver was rescued Tuesday from a stormwater treatment facility in Tallahassee and will soon be released back into the wild.

St. Francis Wildlife sent WCTV video of the rescue after employees called for help.

Sandy Beck with St. Francis Wildlife says the 20-pound beaver was clinging to a pole and was ultimately pulled up with a drop net.

Volunteers say the beaver was disoriented and exhausted and couldn’t find its way out. They took him back to the wildlife hospital, gave the beaver a bath and put mineral drops in its eyes.

St. Francis says the beaver is weak and wobbly and has some bumps and bruises. Once it recovers and its fur is once again waterproof, it’ll be released into the wild in Upper Lake Lafayette.

