Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
crash generic
2-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Apalachee Parkway crash
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee man accused of threats against Florida Capitol protesters to remain behind bars
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 25, 2021

Latest News

Fire tore through a house in Valdosta on January 26, 2021
Fire rips through Valdosta home
There is a large police presence at the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Capital Circle...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
.
Kobe Bryant remembered one year after fatal crash
Mark Earth's closest approach to the Sun for the year, called perihelion, at the start of the...
January 2021 Skywatching tips from NASA