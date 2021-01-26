Fire rips through Valdosta home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A house on Azalea Drive in Valdosta is severely damaged after a fire Tuesday morning.

The Valdosta Fire Department was called to the home in the 2300 block of Azalea a little after 5 am Tuesday.

VFD says crews arriving on scene found heavy flames coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, according to the department. No one was hurt.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

