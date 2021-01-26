Former Chiles golfer living dream on links with garnet and gold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Growing up as a high school golfer at Chiles, Connor Futrell dreamed of playing for Florida State.

Now as a transfer from Troy, slipping the garnet and gold last week was an unforgettable experience.

“Friday morning, Saturday morning, whatever it was, I looked in the mirror a little bit longer than I was supposed to,” he said.

Whatever he did, it seemed to work: Futrell was the lowest shooting Seminole in last week’s Seminole Invitation at Camp Creek in Water Sound.

The Panama City are course acted as a home away from home for the Noles, with the Tribe taking home first place.

“We go over there to qualify every year, we go over there for different reasons and their hospitality,” said FSU golf head coach Trey Jones. “Their membership is starting to adopt us as their team.”

“I think that was huge for us to get over there a couple of days prior, play a couple practice rounds and really start to sink our feet in and it turned out the right way,” Futrell added.

And after almost a year of no competition, the Tribe is back at it again, facing off in Ponte Vedra at the Timuquana Collegiate, a quick turnaround Jones says his team better get used to.

“If they’re going to be golfers and they’re going to play professional golf like they all hope to then, you know, you finish on Sunday and then you’re playing a different golf course Monday or Tuesday.”

And a quest to get better, Futrell says his team is ready for.

“Our start at Camp Creek is what we wanted, but it’s only one tournament out of, hopefully, nine or 10 so we have a lot more to do, a lot more to accomplish and I think the sky’s the limit for this team.”

