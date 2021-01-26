FSU President Thrasher accepts recommendation that removes Eppes’ name from College of Criminology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State President John Thrasher has released a letter responding to the recommendations submitted by FSU’s President’s Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion, which includes accepting the recommendation that Francis Eppes’ name be removed from the College of Criminology building by the end of the week.

“You have addressed difficult issues that are critical to moving our university forward, and I was pleased to receive your initial round of recommendations with regard to recruitment, retention and diversity, campus climate and historical legacy,” Thrasher writes. “I have given careful consideration to each of the eight recommendations.”

Along with accepting the recommendation of removing Eppes’ name, he also accepted continuing legislative action to remove B.K. Roberts’ name from a College of Law building.

You can read Pres. Thrasher’s full comments below or by clicking here.

