Gadsden County COVID testing site at Capital Regional Medical Center closed until Feb. 2

Testing will resume at the Quincy site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Gadsden County says the COVID-19 testing site at the Capital Regional Medical Center Emergency Room will be closed until Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Public Information Officer Michelle Fedrick says. Fedrick also says the site is closed because of the forecast for rain and possible severe weather.

Walk up testing is only available at this site in Quincy on Tuesdays. Testing will resume as usual at the site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2.

According to the DOH’s COVID-19 report from Monday, Jan. 25, Gadsden County has seen 4,960 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The report also says there have been 342 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 68 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

