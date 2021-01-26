Habitat for Humanity opens first new house of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A big “welcome home” in Tallahassee on Tuesday as Habitat for Humanity opened the doors for the first time for a family in need.

Social distancing guidelines meant Habitat wasn’t able to host their usual Saturday morning builds and homes took longer to go up: Subcontractors were brought in, meaning more expenses. But, even with those hurdles, they say the community teamwork to make it happen was that much more important.

Tuesday, Eureka Rosier and her family saw their home for the first time.

“Make sure she’s good and taken care, and got what she needs,” Rosier said. “I think this will be a happy place for her, and it’ll allow us to get out of the area we’re in.”

A single mother of two, Rosier also cares for her mother while working two jobs and going to school.

It’s that dedication that made former Florida State star Warrick Dunn want to surprise the family with a fully furnished home.

“Years later, I started to truly understand what stability means to a family, how it can change outcomes, future outcomes,” Dunn explained.

Habitat for Humanity says the need for affordable housing continues to grow.

“A lot of our community members are facing struggles,” said Habitat Executive Director Antoine Wright. “So we do see an increase in applications, we do see an increase in cost, we do see an increase in, not only buying a house but helping repair the house they’re living in.”

A new roof, and a new start, for the next generation.

“You want the best for your kids, so you want to make sure they’re safe, they’re relaxed,” Rosier said.

Habitat says the home unveiled Tuesday is just the beginning: They’re hoping to build more than a dozen homes on the same property for families in need.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.