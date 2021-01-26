Advertisement

‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is underway at the gas station off Woodville Highway after a young man, Jalen Jones, was found shot to death behind the building.

The Rickards student would have been 18 on Tuesday. His family is still coming to terms as investigators try to figure out what happened.

As of Tuesday, we do not know when this all unfolded, whether Monday night or Tuesday morning. But the Jones family, who hoped to celebrate another year of life for Jalen, are instead left to ask why?

“It is a nightmare, one of the worst days ever.”

Jones’ mother, Tonya Green, never thought something like this would happen to her baby boy.

“You hear about other parents burying their kids and things like that,” she shares wiping tears, “But didn’t think I would on his birthday.”

The plan was for Jones to turn in a job application at the gas station. Instead, his body was found by a family friend early Tuesday in the back lot.

Adria Dixon, Jones’ aunt, says that woman made all the difference, “She was a lifesaver for me today, I was glad I was able to be reached.”

It is not known when Jones left his house, but his mother remembers their conversation.

“Before I went to bed, he did his usual,” she reflects, “‘Mom, I love you, you about to have a grown son tomorrow.’ He always, always let me know how much he loved me.”

His family is still left with so many questions, but they plan to still celebrate, honor and remember their beloved boy.

“If he had enemies he was going to make them his friends sooner or later,” shares Green, “And I am just praying for justice because he certainly did not deserve to go out this way.”

The Leon County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation. Right now, there are few details being released, but authorities are investigating it as a homicide and say foul play is suspected. There is no word of any suspects or arrests.

If you know anything you are asked to call LCSO.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
crash generic
2-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Apalachee Parkway crash
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity opens first new house of 2021
A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
A big “welcome home” in Tallahassee on Tuesday as Habitat for Humanity opened the doors for the...
Habitat for Humanity opens first new house of 2021
Dozier School for Boys (WJHG)
Dozier compensation bill clears first hurdle