Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station

There is a large police presence at the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Capital Circle SE and Woodville Highway Tuesday morning.(Sophia Hernandez - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man’s body was found near the Shell gas station at the intersection of Capital Circle and Woodville Highway Tuesday morning.

LCSO says it appears the man died from a gunshot wound on the property behind the gas station, which is located in the 4600 block of Woodville Highway. Deputies say they are not sure about the circumstance of the shooting at this time.

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The family also told WCTV it was Jones’ 18th birthday today.

Investigators are talking to witnesses about the man’s death.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were on scene. A large portion of the back section of the property was cordoned off with police tape.

TPD says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on this case.

WCTV has a crew on the scene and is awaiting more details from the sheriff’s office.

