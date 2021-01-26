Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man’s body was found near the Shell gas station at the intersection of Capital Circle and Woodville Highway Tuesday morning.

LCSO says it appears the man died from a gunshot wound on the property behind the gas station, which is located in the 4600 block of Woodville Highway. Deputies say they are not sure about the circumstance of the shooting at this time.

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The family also told WCTV it was Jones’ 18th birthday today.

Investigators are talking to witnesses about the man’s death.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were on scene. A large portion of the back section of the property was cordoned off with police tape.

TPD says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on this case.

WCTV has a crew on the scene and is awaiting more details from the sheriff’s office.

We are currently on scene, working a death investigation in the area of the 4600 block of Woodville Highway. If possible, please find an alternative route if you are traveling in that area. If you have any details please call (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous (850) 574-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PHANnGZoR1 — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) January 26, 2021

