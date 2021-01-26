Advertisement

Leon County deputies make arrest for fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Kaleb Sheffield for the fatal New Year's Eve stabbing of Matt Williams.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in the December 31 death of Matthew Williams in the 9400 block of Old St. Augustine Road.

LCSO says on the next day, January 1, officials returned to the scene of the crime and found that Wiliams’ home had been burglarized and his vehicle was missing.

Deputies say later that day, they located the car being driven southbound on Wakulla Springs Highway.

According to officials, the vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, and a short pursuit ensued before the driver, 23-year-old Kaleb Sheffield, drove the car off the road into the woods, where the car stalled out.

Officials say Williams and an unidentified passenger were taken into custody.

LCSO says further investigation showed them that Williams had previously been in an altercation with Williams at the home, took the truck and attempted to throw away a set of keys during the pursuit.

Deputies arrested Sheffield on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and took him to the Leon County Detention Facilities.

Authorities say detectives were able to later establish Sheffield as a suspect in Williams’ killing, and he was served an arrest warrant for the killing while at the LCDF.

Sheffield is now facing charges of homicide, burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, attempting to flee or eludep Policedriving while licenses is suspended and destruction of evidence.

LCSO Detectives Make Arrest in New Year’s Eve Homicide

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 25, 2021

