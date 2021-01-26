Advertisement

Leon County experts say eviction and foreclosure moratorium a start but not enough

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week in office and a number of executive orders have been signed by President Joe Biden.

One of which was a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through the end of March.

But, evictions are just one part of a much bigger housing crisis: A lack of affordable housing.

According to one housing assistance organization, 40% of Leon County households are considered “housing challenged,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

And while this kind of federal aid helps in the short term, some experts are expecting the housing crisis to be getting worse.

Nearly 950,000 Floridians pay more than 50% of their income on housing. The state also has the third-highest homeless population in the nation.

“The housing challenge folks, from a dollars and sense point of view, it’s been there,” said Bill Wilson, the President of Graceful Solutions. “COVID has made it a lot worse.”

Wilson says not only is there a lack of existing affordable housing, it’s also now being built.

“I think the longer-term problem is the inventory problem, both for affordable rental and affordable homeownership,” he said.

Housing experts say while federal assistance can help in the short run, the only real solution is to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Leon County says they are planning to hold an affordable housing summit to learn more about what local families are facing in March.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Kaleb Sheffield for the fatal New...
Leon County deputies make arrest for fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing
Bipartisan e-fairness passes, 11-0
TCC holds luncheon to for annual African American history calendar
Monday morning, the Tallahassee Community College held its 21st annual luncheon to celebrate...
TCC holds luncheon for annual African American history calendar
African Americans underrepresented in Leon County’s vaccine numbers
African Americans underrepresented in Leon County’s vaccine numbers