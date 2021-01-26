Leon County experts say eviction and foreclosure moratorium a start but not enough

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week in office and a number of executive orders have been signed by President Joe Biden.

One of which was a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through the end of March.

But, evictions are just one part of a much bigger housing crisis: A lack of affordable housing.

According to one housing assistance organization, 40% of Leon County households are considered “housing challenged,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

And while this kind of federal aid helps in the short term, some experts are expecting the housing crisis to be getting worse.

Nearly 950,000 Floridians pay more than 50% of their income on housing. The state also has the third-highest homeless population in the nation.

“The housing challenge folks, from a dollars and sense point of view, it’s been there,” said Bill Wilson, the President of Graceful Solutions. “COVID has made it a lot worse.”

Wilson says not only is there a lack of existing affordable housing, it’s also now being built.

“I think the longer-term problem is the inventory problem, both for affordable rental and affordable homeownership,” he said.

Housing experts say while federal assistance can help in the short run, the only real solution is to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Leon County says they are planning to hold an affordable housing summit to learn more about what local families are facing in March.

