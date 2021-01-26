Low-grade risk of severe weather Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An approaching cold front will help to bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, along with a threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the South Georgia viewing area and the western Big Bend under a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for Tuesday.

An approaching cold front is forecast to stall just to the north of the Big Bend Tuesday as it runs into a ridge of high pressure and prevent further movement. Most of the mid-level energy was well to the north Tuesday, but abnormally-high moisture content for late January along with upper-level difluence noted on the Tuesday morning upper-air maps (which aids in lift), the cold front, and sufficient wind shear will provide a low-grade risk of severe weather.

The squall line was located from Colquitt southwestward to Marianna to Santa Rosa Beach as of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Convection-allowing models show this line slowly pushing eastward through the rest of the day. Some of the in-house guidance models hint at the line falling apart, but the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model is a bit more aggressive with its intensity as it pushes into more South Georgia counties in the afternoon and the Big Bend in the late afternoon to evening.

The squall line could impact the drive home from work.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of this line of showers and storms. Be sure to download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app to access the radar, forecasts, and receive watches and warnings if and when they are issued.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.