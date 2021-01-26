Lowndes County deputies looking for suspects in car burglaries

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating multiple car burglaries in the Valdosta area.

According to deputies, the thefts happened overnight in subdivisions near Bemiss and Guest roads, as well as other nearby locations.

“The majority of the vehicles were unlocked although a few were forcefully entered,” the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos to Facebook, asking the public if anyone looks familiar.

If you have information for LCSO, reach out to detectives at 229-671-2950 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 229-671-2985.

