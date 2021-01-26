Advertisement

One dead, several critically injured after tornado in Alabama

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One person is dead after a tornado tore through an Alabama city north of Birmingham Monday night, leaving the area with crumpled buildings and downed trees.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith said a young man trapped in the basement of his home was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday, AL.com reported.

Smith said a tree fell onto the victim’s home, causing it to collapse. The victim and his family took shelter in the basement and were trapped inside, Smith said.

The victim is believed to be a teen. Smith said several other family members were critically injured and one escaped harm.

At least a half dozen people have been hospitalized since the tornado hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night.

Injuries range from minor to severe but search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, said James Coker, the director of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

“Our current goal is always life safety,” Coker said. “That is not only for the people who may have been injured but also the first responders who assist them.”

Coker said Interstate 65 near Walker Chapel Road is closed due to downed power lines and debris. He also said workers are currently removing obstacles from the roadways.

Several residential homes and buildings were damaged in the storm, including a Hampton Inn hotel, which sustained significant structural damage.

Coker said residents are being urged to remain alert and stay out of the area to allow first responders to continue operations.

The damage is being evaluated to determine the strength of the tornado, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said.

A tornado watch has been lifted in Jefferson County but nearby areas including Clanton and western Georgia are still being monitored.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
crash generic
2-year-old suffers critical injuries in weekend Apalachee Parkway crash
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee man accused of threats against Florida Capitol protesters to remain behind bars
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 25, 2021

Latest News

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Growing up as a high school golfer at Chiles, Connor Futrell dreamed of playing for Florida...
Former Chiles golfer living dream on links with garnet and gold
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line
Two days before Macey Hartman turns 15-years-old, she gathered at Fellowship Presbyterian...
Tallahassee scout becomes one of first female Eagle Scouts in the nation