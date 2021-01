TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Senator Loranne Ausley has announced via social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In her statement, she says she’s been quarantining since Saturday and have been experiencing minor symptoms.

See her full statement below.

Like many of you, I have spent the past 10 months taking all the suggested CDC precautions – social distancing, hand... Posted by Loranne Ausley on Monday, January 25, 2021

