Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A Tallahassee man said he jumped into action to rescue a two-year-old boy after a car crash left the child critically injured. The man said an incredible twist of fate put him in the right place at the right time.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Apalachee Parkway just across from the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

“I was actually under my trailer with a flashlight digging for my wallet or whatever I could find and I heard this crash,” Warren Gill told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan Monday night.

Warren lives in the Traveler’s Motel, which includes a small motel and plays host to several generously spaced mobile homes. It is roughly half-a-block from a neighboring Dollar General that connects via walking path.

Coincidentally, the Traveler’s Motel was the scene of a devastating fire, that completely destroyed Gill’s mobile home and everything inside of it. Gill was sifting through the rubble when he heard the sound of the collision. The noise sent him sprinting to the roadway, where he saw the three-car pile-up.

Gill said he jumped into action by checking on the first car and then the second. When he saw an empty car seat inside the middle vehicle, Gil said he was initially relieved because he did not think the child was in the vehicle. He said he began to speak and render aid to the driver, who was pinned inside, when he heard a small moan from underneath the front passenger seat.

Gil said he immediately screamed for help from others who had gathered at the scene.

“I don’t know who it was, but he was able to lift the guy up who was in there just enough for me to slide up around him and go under the seat and pull this child out,” he said. “All I could think about was this poor kid. It was a life-changing thing.”

In a release sent to WCTV on Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway patrol said the child was not properly restrained and was left in critical condition. Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the accident and an investigation is underway.

According to Troopers, the car with the child was traveling down the parkway, when it t-boned a Sports Utility Vehicle that was pulling out from the Dollar General parking lot. The car was then hit from behind by a third vehicle.

As of Monday night, the agency did not have an update on the conditions of those involved, or if anyone would be charged.

As for Gill, he said he has lost everything in the fire including childhood mementos, $2,000 in work tools, and even his wallet. WCTV first met Gill in Mexico Beach in 2019, where he was helping repair homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe Campaign to help.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.