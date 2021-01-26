Advertisement

Tallahassee scout becomes one of first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

Two days before Macey Hartman turns 15-years-old, she gathered at Fellowship Presbyterian...
Two days before Macey Hartman turns 15-years-old, she gathered at Fellowship Presbyterian Church for her eagle Court of Honor, a ceremony that caps off years of hard work, from merit badges to service projects.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the first girls in the country to earn the rank of Eagle Scout officially become one at a Monday night Tallahassee ceremony.

Two days before Macey Hartman turns 15-years-old, she gathered at Fellowship Presbyterian Church for her eagle Court of Honor, a ceremony that caps off years of hard work, from merit badges to service projects.

Hartman joined Boy Scout Troup 45 soon after the BSA opened to females. She says she knew what her journey meant.

“I knew that I would be watched by every person doubting me, saying ‘Oh, she’s just a girl.’ But I proved to them that I did do this,” she said.

Hartman says she hopes her achievements will inspire other girls in the area to join a group and start their own journey to Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

Growing up as a high school golfer at Chiles, Connor Futrell dreamed of playing for Florida...
Former Chiles golfer living dream on links with garnet and gold
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line
Loranne Ausley has won the seat for Florida State Senate District 3.
State Senator Loranne Ausley announces she’s tested positive for COVID-19
The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Kaleb Sheffield for the fatal New...
Leon County deputies make arrest for fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing