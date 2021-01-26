Tallahassee scout becomes one of first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the first girls in the country to earn the rank of Eagle Scout officially become one at a Monday night Tallahassee ceremony.

Two days before Macey Hartman turns 15-years-old, she gathered at Fellowship Presbyterian Church for her eagle Court of Honor, a ceremony that caps off years of hard work, from merit badges to service projects.

Hartman joined Boy Scout Troup 45 soon after the BSA opened to females. She says she knew what her journey meant.

“I knew that I would be watched by every person doubting me, saying ‘Oh, she’s just a girl.’ But I proved to them that I did do this,” she said.

Hartman says she hopes her achievements will inspire other girls in the area to join a group and start their own journey to Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.