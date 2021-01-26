TCC holds luncheon for annual African American history calendar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday morning, the Tallahassee Community College held its 21st annual luncheon to celebrate the African American history calendar.

This year, the theme is all about “The Black Family,” honoring those who work to preserve and nurture families in the Big Bend.

One of the 12 honorees this year is Deborah Lloyd, the founder of the Community Intervention Center. She says she’s honored to be among such a prestigious list of honorees past and present.

“They meant everything to me,” Lloyd said. “Those are some of the people that I look to and wanting to emulate them and follow in their footsteps. And now being able to join their ranks, it means everything to me.”

Lloyd also works with Voices for Florida, which works to raise awareness and provide resources to human trafficking victims.

The full calendar will be available to pick up beginning Tuesday.

See below for the full list of 2021 honorees.

Eugene Lamb (President’s Award) - A member of the Tallahassee Community College Board of Trustees and serves as Chairman in 2010, 2014, and 2019.

Talethia O. Edwards (February) - Edwards founded and serves as the executive director of the H.A.N.D Up Project, an Anti-Poverty organization that assists and advocates on behalf of under-resourced communities.

Dr. Donald Elisha Sheppard (March) - Pastor of the Watson Temple Institutional Church of God in Christ. Alongside his pastorate, he is an accomplished art educator and was the Minority Educator of the Year and District Finalist.

Dexter Hogan (April) - Educator in Leon County for 15 years, he started a teaching program at Rickards called AVID, a college prep program that prepares students to be successful in college, military, or trade school.

Deborah Lloyd (May) - Founder and Executive Director of Community Intervention Center Inc., the area’s first African American social services agency.

Myioshi and Stephen Brinson (June) - Myioshi, an educator for over 27 years, is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Bond Elementary Schools SAC, TPD Citizens Advisory Council, Shiloh Apostolic Church and volunteers on various committees. Stephen, a Walmart Associate has dedicated his life to making sure he protects and supports his family in all of their endeavors. Together, they own The New Speed’s Grocery Store.

Monica Smart-Gainous (July) - She is currently an In-Home Family Consultant with Boys Town North Florida.

Kara Palmer Smith (August) - She currently serves as Chief Operations Officer for Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of the Big Bend Region, where she is paying it forward by supporting the community’s youngest citizens.

Paula DeBoles-Johnson (September) - Paula DeBoles-Johnson, MPA and CCM, has a distinguished 30-year career on both statewide and national levels.

Julian Earl White, Ph.D. (October) - Dr. Julian Earl White, retired Professor of Music, Director of Bands, and Chairman of the Music Department at Florida A&M University.

Dr. Judy Mandrell (November) - Dr. Judy Mandrell is the host of her own radio show, “Real Talk with Judy Live Radio Show” and the Founder of “Real Talk Sister Girls Network,” designed to bring women from different ages, ethnicities, political affiliations, and economic statuses together.

Dana & Sharon Dennard (December) - Advocates of education and entrepreneurship, the Dennards have collaborated and partnered with numerous civic organizations and local entrepreneurs seeking to launch services and businesses that benefit the community.

Dr. Deborah G. Barnes (January ’22) - Dr. Barnes is an Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Attendance at James S. Rickards High School and has been influential in reforming K-12 education nationwide.

Jayla Nickeo (Student Highlight) - Jayla Nickeo is a sophomore at Tallahassee Community College (TCC) and plans to graduate with an Associate of Arts degree from TCC by Fall 2021. She then plans to transfer to Florida A&M University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Child Psychology.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.