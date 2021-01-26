Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buy a POWERBALL ticket in Marianna? Better check your numbers.

The Florida Lottery announced six winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million were sold across the state. One of the $1 million tickets was bought in Marianna at the Tomb Thumb located at 3008-A North Jefferson Street.

Florida POWERBALL winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

