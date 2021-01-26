Advertisement

Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buy a POWERBALL ticket in Marianna? Better check your numbers.

The Florida Lottery announced six winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million were sold across the state. One of the $1 million tickets was bought in Marianna at the Tomb Thumb located at 3008-A North Jefferson Street.

Florida POWERBALL winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 22 years serving Tallahassee, a local shop closes it's doors.
Local business closes doors after 22 years, thanks Tallahassee for support
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, the fifth and final...
Final member of local drug trafficking organization sentenced to 78 months in federal prison
Authorities arrested 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies Saturday morning, accusing her of stabbing...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Kaleb Sheffield for the fatal New...
Leon County deputies make arrest for fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing
Bipartisan e-fairness passes, 11-0
TCC holds luncheon to for annual African American history calendar
Monday morning, the Tallahassee Community College held its 21st annual luncheon to celebrate...
TCC holds luncheon for annual African American history calendar
African Americans underrepresented in Leon County’s vaccine numbers
African Americans underrepresented in Leon County’s vaccine numbers