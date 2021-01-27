Advertisement

City Commissioners appoint Citizens Police Review Board members

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee commissioners have chosen nine people to serve on the new Citizens Police Review Board.

Commissioners voted to create that board back in June of 2020, saying the public has called for this for years.

The goal of the new board is to foster transparency and build trust between police and the community. The group will review internal affairs reports and and officer involved shooting after a grand jury review.

There were 82 total applicants, and 69 people from that list were eligible. 12 were nominated by community organizations; the bylaws required four to be chosen from this list.

Each of the five commissioners appointed one person from the list: Rozetta Bobo, Niya Hubbard, Rashad Mujahid, Luther Lee, and Tom Napier.

After those individual appointments, Commissioners then agreed on four names from a list of nominations from community organizations: Suzanne van Wyk, Ed Gaines, Taylor Biro, and Barry Munroe

During the discussion, Commissioners focused on choosing a diverse set of people.

“I feel strongly about the LGBTQ community being represented on this board,” said Commissioner Jack Porter.

The group will not have subpoena power, but the City Auditor, who is also the Inspector General, will serve as staff to the board, and he does have subpoena power.

Commissioners will also choose a chair from this group at the Commission’s Feb. 10 meeting.

