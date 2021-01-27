Advertisement

County Commission nominates 15 people for the Children’s Services Council; Governor will choose five

After almost an hour of discussion, the Leon County Commission settled on fifteen names to send to Governor Ron DeSantis for the Children’s Services Council.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After almost an hour of discussion, the Leon County Commission settled on 15 names to send to Governor Ron DeSantis for the Children’s Services Council.

The governor will choose five of the 15 names.

The other five seats are predetermined; County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, a DCF Administrator, a Juvenile Court Judge, and a School Board member.

The fifteen nominees are:

  • Mark O’Bryant
  • Paul Mitchell
  • Eric Whitehead
  • Brooke Brunner
  • Dr. Mimi Graham
  • Tom Derzypolski
  • Max Herrle
  • Matt Guse
  • Jay Reeve
  • Dr. Zandra Glenn
  • Carmen Conner
  • Liza McFadden
  • Dr. Benny Bolden
  • Barney Bishop
  • Dr. Henry Lewis

After receiving the list of names, the governor will have 45 days to choose five.

The vote came after an intense debate, with Commission Chair Rick Minor disputing Vice Chair Bill Proctor’s nomination of Barney Bishop, who was vocal in his criticism of the ballot initiative before it passed. Commissioner Minor argued that Bishop’s desire to serve as a watchdog would be better implemented from outside of the CSC, but the list of 15 passed six to one.

The ballot initiative to create the Children’s Services Council passed in Leon County with about 65% of the vote in November of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

