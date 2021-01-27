County Commission nominates 15 people for the Children’s Services Council; Governor will choose five

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After almost an hour of discussion, the Leon County Commission settled on 15 names to send to Governor Ron DeSantis for the Children’s Services Council.

The governor will choose five of the 15 names.

The other five seats are predetermined; County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, a DCF Administrator, a Juvenile Court Judge, and a School Board member.

The fifteen nominees are:

Mark O’Bryant

Paul Mitchell

Eric Whitehead

Brooke Brunner

Dr. Mimi Graham

Tom Derzypolski

Max Herrle

Matt Guse

Jay Reeve

Dr. Zandra Glenn

Carmen Conner

Liza McFadden

Dr. Benny Bolden

Barney Bishop

Dr. Henry Lewis

After receiving the list of names, the governor will have 45 days to choose five.

The vote came after an intense debate, with Commission Chair Rick Minor disputing Vice Chair Bill Proctor’s nomination of Barney Bishop, who was vocal in his criticism of the ballot initiative before it passed. Commissioner Minor argued that Bishop’s desire to serve as a watchdog would be better implemented from outside of the CSC, but the list of 15 passed six to one.

The ballot initiative to create the Children’s Services Council passed in Leon County with about 65% of the vote in November of 2020.

