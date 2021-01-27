Fatal crash reported on I-10 east, FHP says
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash and water on the roadway caused a portion of I-10 east at mile marker 199 to close Tuesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the area around noon, according to FHP’s online traffic map.
As of 12:40 p.m., center and inside lanes were closed in that area.
