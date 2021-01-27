Fatal crash reported on I-10 east, FHP says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash and water on the roadway caused a portion of I-10 east at mile marker 199 to close Tuesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the area around noon, according to FHP’s online traffic map.

As of 12:40 p.m., center and inside lanes were closed in that area.

