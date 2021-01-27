Advertisement

FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol contamination.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 26, 2021

Latest News

University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
A level 1 risk of severe weather is in place across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia for...
Tallahassee, Gadsden and Jefferson counties under tornado warning
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic