Advertisement

Florida hemp beginning to take root

Since hemp was approved for hemp cultivation in mid-2019, 729 Florida farmers have been...
Since hemp was approved for hemp cultivation in mid-2019, 729 Florida farmers have been approved to grow the crop.(KFYR-TV)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since hemp was approved for hemp cultivation in mid-2019, 729 Florida farmers have been approved to grow the crop.

Despite challenges posed in 2020, the industry is beginning to bloom.

The Department of Agriculture’s Cannabis Director Holly Bell told Senators all but one of Florida’s 67 counties have farmers licensed to grow hemp.

293 acres were planted in 2020.

“We did have 44 acres destroyed,” said Bell. “There were only about two of them because the field went what we call ‘hot’ above the level of 0.3 total THC allowed.”

That’s a success rate of 85 percent.

Most of the unsuccessful crops were the result of inexperienced growers and Florida’s unique climate, but universities like FAMU are actively conducting research to identify strains that grow best in the sunshine state.

Funding for those research programs is slated to expire this September.

Lawmakers like Senate Ag Chair Darryl Rouson believe their continuation is vital.

“We need to do more. Hemp is an important product and an important part of the economy now,” said Senator Rouson.

In its first year, the state’s hemp industry already includes more than 7,000 retailers, 280 manufactures, more than 200 warehouses, 38 distributors and 15 processors.

And with a total of 23,000 acres approved for cultivation statewide, Bell predicts the industry will continue to grow as much as 25 percent each year.

“We’ve had success even during COVID and the industry appears to be growing rapidly,” said Bell.

Initial estimates put 2020 hemp tax revenue in the millions of dollars.

Supporters of Florida hemp like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have suggested the industry has potential to eventually become a 20 to $30 billion industry.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones who died. The...
Family identifies victim in LCSO’s death investigation near Woodville Highway Shell gas station
The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday along a stretch of Appalachee Parkway just across...
Tallahassee man saves child’s life after losing possessions in house fire
Family members of the victim confirmed to WCTV it was 18-year-old Jalen Jones (left) who died....
‘He always let me know how much he loved me’: A family in grief after son shot day before 18th birthday
Robert Becker, an employee within the Leon County Schools' system, is wanting the governor to...
‘You’re on eggshells’: Leon County Schools employee asking for educators to move up in vaccination line

Latest News

Wednesday, around 1 p.p., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to Interstate-10 at MM255...
FHP: Weather-related Madison County crash leaves 1 with minor injuries
Things got pretty scary Wednesday for students as their were reports of damage at both Florida...
Florida High, JP II campuses, baseball fields see storm damage
Florida High, JP II campuses, baseball fields see storm damage
Under legislation passed through its first Senate committee in the State Capitol Wednesday,...
Unions say they are under attack again
Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB 1 Bill, aimed at dealing with protests in the state, was...
Governor DeSantis’ protest bill passes by the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee